December
Saturdays, Dec. 4, 5, 11, 18, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Wednesday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Let’s Read! in Little Red Schoolhouse
Grab a book and find a comfy spot or sit and listen to stories about the Winter season and the Holidays. Due to COVID-19 safety, masks are required inside Little Red Schoolhouse and there is a 15-person limit inside of the building. Free, for ages 0-8. Drop in.
Sunday, Dec. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
49th Annual Holiday Open House
The High Point Museum invites the community to begin their holiday season by visiting the Museum. The event will include take home craft kits, the HPU brass quartet, the Memorial Handbells of First Presbyterian Church, blacksmith demonstrations and candledipping in the Historical Park, and more! Visitors will have a chance to shop in the Museum Store. Santa Claus visits will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and a mailbox for letters to Santa will be available if you do not get to see him. Free to the public.
Thursday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“A” is for Artifact: The Letter S in Little Red Schoolhouse
Join us for a 15-30 minute program themed round one letter of the alphabet and the artifact or topic of the day! Due to COVID-19 safety masks are required inside Little Red Schoolhouse and there is a 15-person limit inside of the building. Free, for ages 3-5. Drop in.
Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Scottish Faire in the Historical Park
Join our early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. Enjoy seeing traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire, dancing, music, poetry, and more. Get ready for the end of year festivities by coming in costume! Free to the public.
Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Let’s Craft! Make Your Own Bagpipes in Little Red Schoolhouse
What better way to experience the Scottish culture during our Faire in the Historical Park than you’re your very own set of bagpipes! Come decorate and make your own to play around the house for your family. Due to COVID-19 safety masks are required inside Little Red Schoolhouse and there is a 15-person limit inside of the building. Free, for all ages. Drop in.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
