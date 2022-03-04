HIGH POINT MUSEUM CELEBRATES NATIONAL QUILTING DAY WITH THREE PROGRAMS
HIGH POINT, N.C. (March. 3, 2022) - The High Point Museum will host three quilting programs on Saturday, March 19, in the museum’s lecture gallery and Historical Park to celebrate National Quilting Day.
The National Quilting Society declared the third Saturday in March National Quilting Day in 1991 to encourage people from all over the world to celebrate, build and maintain the global heritage of quilting. In honor of this day and the museum’s latest exhibition, “Domestic Art,” the museum and High Point Historical Society welcome Lynn Lancaster Gorges, a Quilt Consultant at Historic Textiles Studio in New Bern, N.C.
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., the High Point Historical Society will host “Coffee with a Quilt Consultant.” Gorges will speak on her work with quilts, provide preservation recommendations and bring a few of her own quilts for visitors to see in person.
From 1:30 to 4 p.m., Gorges will be in the museum’s lecture gallery to offer 20-minute consultations. Visitors may bring in their own quilts for Gorges to offer more information about its design, time period or other interesting details. To register for a consultation, those interested can go to highpointmuseum.org and click on the calendar event.
From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the museum’s costumed interpreters will be in Hoggatt House guiding visitors through quilting styles in Early America and teaching them about the agricultural and economic history of quilting.
“Our current exhibition, “Domestic Art,” highlights the artistic quality of the quilts made and used in High Point,” said High Point Museum Director Edith Brady. “These programs offer our community a chance to more deeply explore the history of quilting while also getting to answer some questions they might have about their own quilts.”
This is a free event for all ages.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
