Guilford County couple plan dream trip to Hawaii after $337,920 win
RALEIGH – Raymond Hatch Jr. of High Point said he would love to take his wife to Hawaii after the couple won a $337,920 Cash 5 jackpot in Sunday’s drawing.
“She’s always wished that she could go to Hawaii so I figure we can do it now,” Hatch said.
The couple bought the lucky $1 Cash 5 ticket using Online Play. Brenda Hatch, Raymond’s wife, said she couldn’t believe it when she saw the winning numbers.
“Every one of the numbers in the Quick Pick are actually lucky numbers that I use,” she said. “I guess I really got some great mojo going on.”
Hatch said she predicted a long time ago that she would win a big prize.
“Honest to goodness I’ve been telling my husband for months now that I’m going to win the lottery,” she said. “We are just elated right now.”
The couple arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect their prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $239,960.
“We are just so incredibly happy,” she said. “This just makes our retirement that much better.”
Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $120,000.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $33.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
