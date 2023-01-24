HIGH POINT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
J. Howard Coble Scholarship - Now Accepting Applications
High Point, NC – The High Point Community Foundation is excited to announce the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year! A dedicated public servant and serving as North Carolina's 6th District Congressman, J. Howard Coble was a statesman committed to making NC a leader in education. With education at the forefront, Howard Coble's nephew, Dr. Ray Coble and his wife Chris created a scholarship fund in honor of Congressman Coble. Go to www.hpcommunityfoundation.org/programs/coble/to apply. The application deadline is March 31st - don't miss this great opportunity!
“We could not be more honored to be a partner with the Coble family in honoring a man who has been admired and respected for so long.” said Paul Lessard, President, HPCF
Who Can Apply?
High School seniors living in the following counties: Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Durham, Granville, Guilford, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, and Surry. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of scouting programs, and members of ROTC programs.
Application Details
-Application deadline: March 31, 2023
-Contact Amanda Bennett with questions: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org
-Scholarship Amount: $2,500
About the High Point Community Foundation
The High Point Community Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to strengthening a diverse, healthy and productive community for both present and future generations. It promotes philanthropy, builds and maintains a permanent collection of endowment funds and serves as a trustworthy partner and leader in responding to community needs. www.hpcommunityfoundation.org
