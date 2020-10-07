The Media and Emerging Technology Lab (METL) at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) has concluded its inaugural Immersive Storytelling Residency with the completion of BonsAI, an immersive narrative experience inspired by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The sixth-month residency is the first of its kind in the nation, combining the skills and talents of a technical artist, a software engineer, and a screenwriter to create a fully-realized virtual reality experience. METL, established in 2017 at the UNCSA School of Filmmaking, is dedicated to defining, refining, and shaping the evolution of how immersive story content is created, consumed, and told.
The storytelling residency was conceived by Ryan Schmaltz, who has been the director of METL at UNCSA since its inception. “As one of the few immersive labs in the county to be housed in a professional arts conservatory, METL is uniquely situated to train and serve as a resource for the next generation of creative innovators.
The residency brings together people with complimentary skill sets, gives them room, to develop an idea using METL’s technology and resources, and provides guidance and mentorship by key industry experts.”
The creative participants of the program included software engineer Alex Moro, screenwriter/producer Trent Spivey (who graduated the School of Filmmaking in 2018), and technical artist Fernando Goyret.
BonsAI is a futuristic parable in which the virtual-reality (VR) participant “plays” the assistant to an esteemed scientist during the rise of a novel plant virus. The participant must formulate a solution to the crisis while remaining one step ahead of a corrupt conglomerate bent on sabotaging the project. That the narrative mirrors, to some extent, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, was not coincidental, according to Spivey.
“We were tasked with thinking about how we could use this immersive technology and platform to cultivate empathy and awareness, while still creating an entertaining and meaningful experience – all within (approximately) an eight-to-12-minute time-frame,” he said. “We knew we wanted to draw on what people are experiencing right now, but we also wanted to inspire.”
UNCSA will submit BonsAI to VR film festivals as well as such popular festivals as Sundance, Tribeca, and South by Southwest (SXSW) that have categories devoted to immersive media.
“Virtual reality affects your mind in a different way,” Spivey observed. “You are not just watching something on a screen. You are in the scene. There’s a power in being immersed, in what it can do for the human spirit.”
