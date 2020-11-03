The UNCG School of Theatre is excited to present Hear Our Voices: An Inclusive Celebration of New Musical Theatre. Hear Our Voices is a brand-new song cycle which consists of unpublished music written and composed by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, & people of color), disabled, female and LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Pansexual, Transgender, Genderqueer, Queer, Intersexed, Agender, Asexual, and Ally community) artists from all over the country. This project was brought to life by Erin Farrell Speer and Dominick Amendum, both of whom coordinate the newly founded musical theatre program for the School of Theatre. Hear Our Voices will be recorded and available for on demand viewing November 12-14.
When the Covid-19 pandemic started in the spring of 2020, Speer and Amendum started to plan what the future could look like for their burgeoning musical theatre program and the upcoming fall musical.
“Instead of moving into the realm of ‘Zoomsicals’ like many programs have been doing, we realized we had an opportunity to pivot into something that would be a pedagogically sound learning opportunity for students,” said Speer, who is directing the song cycle. In moving to a song cycle format, our students are learning to work in a recording studio environment and expanding their work on camera to include musical theatre work.”
Speer went on to mention the “intense interest in new musical theatre right now” from people who are a part of marginalized groups, noting that the response to the call for submissions from BIPOC, Disabled, Female and LGBTQIA+ writers from all over the world was overwhelming.
The process for this production has been unlike anything ever seen at the UNCG School of Theatre. The opening number is the only song to feature an ensemble-style performance, which Speer said led to an interesting challenge. “We pre-recorded all of the audio for the song on a closed set, one person at a time over the course of several days. Essentially it was like we were recording a Broadway cast album. Once the rough mix was ready, we spent five days filming the number outdoors around campus as a sort of ‘music video.’” Speer also mentioned that since this production is filmed, which is atypical for a musical theatre production, they were fortunate to have the help of Michael Flannery, the Acting for the Camera professor here at UNCG. She went on to mention the help of Allison McCarthy who is an MFA dance student at UNCG as well. With a diverse group of up-and-coming writers, an amazing creative team, and an extremely talented cast, you will not want to miss this unique and trail-blazing production.
In closing, Speer had this to say about Hear Our Voices and the exciting future of the UNCG Musical Theatre Program: “As many of my colleague's careers and artistic prospects have come to a standstill with the closure of Broadway and regional theatres, I know how fortunate I am to be able to safely create and collaborate right now. It's such a gift to be able to raise up the voices of new musical theatre writers in a way that feels joyous and inclusive. I'm pretty darn lucky to have landed here at UNCG, developing a new musical theatre program that can respond quickly to the changing demands of an industry in crisis. We've been known to call it a ‘musical theatre program for the 21st century’, and we certainly have an opportunity here to live up to that name.”
Tickets for on-demand streaming are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336.334.4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours for operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday, 1:00-5:00 pm.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
