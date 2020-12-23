Head of the class: A time of transition at UNCSA School of Filmmaking

Featured photo: Dale Pollock, Henry Grillo's successor, was the dean from 1998-2006 and was recently retired this year until he decided to assume the duties until a permanent dean can be sought.
Henry Grillo, a teacher and administrator at the University of the North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) for over 35 years and interim dean of the School of Filmmaking since 2019, will retire at year's end.
His successor, named earlier this month, is someone already familiar with the position: Dale Pollock, the dean from 1998-2006. Pollock, who continued to teach at the School of Filmmaking until retiring earlier this year, will assume the duties of interim dean for the spring 2021 semester, while a permanent dean is sought.
“While we are sorry to lose such an accomplished administrator in Henry Grillo, we are happy that he is taking the next step and wish him the best in his retirement,” said UNCSA provost Patrick J. Sims. “Henry has an astonishing four decades of experience in teaching and higher-education administration. As testament to his leadership, his tenure at UNCSA has been marked by firsts: He was the first to hold the title of associate dean, the first administrative fellow, and the first director of the Faculty Enrichment Center.”
And, Sims added, “I am very lucky to have coaxed the incredibly accomplished Dale Pollock out of retirement to serve as interim dean for the remainder of the academic year, as we continue our search for the next permanent dean of the School of Filmmaking. We could not be more excited to welcome Dale home and look forward to his leadership in our nationally ranked School of Filmmaking.”
For 25 years, Grillo taught at the UNCSA School of Design & Production. As assistant dean and director of graduate programs, he oversaw the growth of the MFA program from four to 10. In 2010, he became associate dean of the film school, where he helped inaugurate new graduate programs, oversaw the design and construction of the New Media Building, and provided infrastructure for a 42% rise in enrollment during that time.
Both Grillo and Pollock have received both the UNCSA and UNC Board of Governors awards for Teaching Excellence. When Pollock stepped down as dean in 2006, he became an associate professor of cinema studies. He was the first recipient of an endowed fellowship established in his name at the film school, and holds the titles of Distinguished Scholar and Emeritus Professor. For his inestimable effort in bringing the RiverRun International Film Festival to Winston-Salem, he was recently recognized by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County with its annual award for his contributions to the arts community.
Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic made the 2020 academic year at UNCSA unlike any other, yet Grillo and Pollock both acknowledge the tireless efforts of staff and students to continue forward in their creative pursuits.
“Our (UNCSA) leadership team has done great work to keep the impact of the coronavirus as minimal as possible,” Grillo said. “In film, we have been able to continue to make student films and delivery all of our classes, so we have been able to significantly reduce the impact of the virus on the students. When all this is history, the film school will continue to thrive and innovate, which has already helped us to continue to climb in the school rankings.” (Just last month, the film music composition program at UNCSA was ranked 12th in the world by The Hollywood Reporter, up from 16th the year before.)
“UNCSA certainly faces challenges due to the temporary shutdown of performance opportunities and filmmaking during the pandemic,” Pollock said, “but it's impossible to stifle artistic expression, and there are protocols in place for the film school to still make films, which we're doing. I believe the School of the Arts will emerge from this trial stronger than ever.”
“The school has a way of grabbing your heart and not letting go,” Grillo said. “It's a phenomenal place and it has been a joy and an honor to be a significant part of its growth and development. The arts are essential to civilization and to the health of mankind; the UNCSA is doing its share of keeping our town, our state, and the artistic community healthy and growing.”
According to Pollock, being asked to return as dean “certainly came as a surprise, but I am dedicated to the School of the Arts, so I didn't feel I could say no. I am glad that I'm able to help for this short transitional period. I have nothing to do with the search for a new dean, other than to be as helpful as possible when they are selected. We expect to have someone in the position by the summer.”
“We're so lucky that Dale is willing to step in and steer the ship for the next semester,” Grillo said. “Both his history as a former dean and more recently as a faculty member will be valuable as the school navigates challenges it will face in the spring semester. These are difficult times, to say the least, and having Dale's wisdom and experience will be extremely valuable in the months to come.”
Pollock is also working on a self-explanatory non-fiction book titled “Dreams Are the Only Reality: A History of the University of the North Carolina School of the Arts,” which should be published in late 2021 or early 2022 by the University of North Carolina Press.
Kevin Thomas, long-time film critic for the Los Angeles Times, has a history with Pollock that dates back to the 1970s, having met when the latter reviewed films for Variety. A few years later, Pollock joined the staff of the Times – during which he was nominated for a Pultizer Prize and wrote the much-acclaimed biography “Skywalking: The Life and Films of George Lucas” – then left to work with producer David Geffen before embarking on his own producing career, with A Midnight Clear (1992) and Set It Off (1996) among his notable films.
From reviewer to reporter to film executive to film producer to film-school dean, “it's an incredible arc,” observed Thomas. “They're all distinct, yet they're all connected. He's had a remarkable career.”
Thomas wouldn't have predicted Pollock become a teacher, much less the dean of a film school, but isn't surprised he succeeded. “That's the kind of person Dale is. He's very diligent and a very hard worker. From what you've told me, what I've read, and the films I've seen, the school has a fine reputation – and deservedly so.”
In 2008, Thomas reconnected with Pollock when he attended RiverRun as a juror, and was bowled over by the festival, which he called “really well-done and well-run, and very filmmaker-friendly.”
That Pollock is returning – from retirement, no less – to resume the position of School of Filmmaking dean, even on an interim basis, “says a lot about the loyalty that Dale has to the school and that the school has to Dale,” Thomas said. “These are tough times. But I think it's terrific.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.