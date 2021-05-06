WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 4, 2021) — On Fri., May 21, Kaleideum is hosting Let’s Have a Ball, a reimagined fundraising event that gives supporters a taste of Kaleideum in their own homes. Friends of the museum can pre-order a “party-in-a-box” and “have a ball” wherever they may be … all while supporting Kaleideum’s mission of inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community.
During a normal, non-pandemic year, Kaleideum hosts an annual Kaleidoscope Ball to help increase access to the museum, provide camp scholarships, enhance educational programs, and support hands-on learning experiences. The pandemic required the museum to think out-of-the-box (or should we say in-the-box) to create this year’s event.
Party boxes — featuring charcuterie, cheeses, crackers/breads, spreads, and more surprises to keep the party going — are on sale through Friday, May 14. This unconventional event format offers considerable benefits for participants, such as greater accessibility for many more people and an opportunity for the youngest Kaleideum supporters to participate in the festivities. Kaleideum is offering party boxes for the under-12 set that feature kid-friendly snacks, as well as activities and experiments that have been carefully curated by Kaleideum’s education team.
Visit bit.ly/kaleidoscopeball2021 to purchase your party box or donate. Purchased boxes will be available for pick-up at the Millennium Center on Friday, May 21, from 3-6 p.m.
Kaleideum is grateful to all the generous event sponsors for Let’s Have a Ball. Visionary Level: Novant Health and Reynolds American; Inventor Level: Kilpatrick Townsend, Siemens Energy, Truist, and Womble Bond Dickinson. Builder Level: American National Bank and Trust Company, Frank L. Blum Construction Company, Gensler, First Citizens, Hanesbrands, Inmar Intelligence, and STITCH Design Shop. WestRock, a consumer packaging company, created custom boxes for the event.
“While this may not be our typical Kaleidoscope Ball, it is our largest annual fundraiser, and the funds raised are more critical than ever as we emerge from a challenging year,” Dampier continued. “There’s never been easier way to support the work of the museum — we are bringing the BALL and the FUNdraiser directly to you!”
About Kaleideum
Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors in 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks), also founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem, opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums merged into a single organization with a new mission — “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.”
