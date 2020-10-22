GREENSBORO, NC (October 22, 2020) – GuilfordWorks has just been awarded the Governor’s NCWorks Awards of Distinction for Innovative Partnerships for Code Guilford: Community Coding Workforce Initiative. Working with community partners, GuilfordWorks developed a unique educational opportunity which offered exposure to technology-based career options for youth and adults.
Introduced in July 2019, the Code Guilford initiative was created by these community partners: Guilford County Workforce Development Board (GuilfordWorks); Welfare Reform Liaison Project, Inc.; Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC); and Guilford County Schools (GCS).
The virtual presentation ceremony.
“It has been exciting to realize the power of community collaboration through this initiative. Code Guilford demonstrated our collective capacity to expose and equip our workforce with skills that will be in high demand, across multiple industries, for years to come,” GuilfordWorks Executive Director Chris Rivera said.
The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development — which organizes program services and operations within the Greensboro/High Point/Guilford County Workforce Development Board (WBD) — is commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.