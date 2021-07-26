GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2021) GuilfordWorks and ITG have partnered to host a hiring event on July 31 from 10 to 2 p.m. at ITG Brands, LLC in Greensboro (2525 E. Market St.) For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.
Available positions include manufacturing general floor help, shipping and receiving, electronic technician, and multi-craft operator. Job seekers can engage with the employer to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.
Applicants must provide a résumé and contact information to NCWorks Career Center, and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for any unvaccinated individuals attending the event.
The Guilford County NCWorks Career Centers provide the community with a variety of no-cost resources to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.