GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2021) GuilfordWorks and Conduit Global have partnered to host a hiring event on July 29 from 10 to 2 p.m. The first hour and a half is reserved for Conduit Global employees. The event is held at the NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro (2301 W. Meadowview Rd.) For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org
Participating employers include:
· Truliant Federal Credit Union
· Five Star Call Centers
· Spectrum
Available positions include:
· Customer Success Associates
· Operations Manager
· Member Service Representatives
· Bankruptcy Specialists and more
Pay ranges from $12 to $18/hour depending on experience. Job seekers can engage with employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.
Applicants must provide a résumé and contact information to NCWorks Career Center, and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are recommended for any unvaccinated individuals.
The Guilford County NCWorks Career Centers provide the community with a variety of no-cost resources to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.
