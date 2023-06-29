Guilford Technical Community College team earns 7 top-3 finishes in SkillsUSA national competition
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (June 29, 2023) – Guilford Technical Community College students recently claimed three gold medals and four silver medals in the June National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta.
Placing second in the state in medal count, GTCC had a total of seven students place in the top three in the national competition and one fourth place honorable mention.
Gold medal finishers include, Lauren Lewis, collision damage appraisal; Abigail Davis and Ana Dominguez-Arias combined to capture first place in the EMT team event; and Jesus Gonzalez-Pineda, major appliance service and repair.
“GTCC had a banner year for SkillsUSA with seven national medal winners,” said Jeff Faircloth, department chair, transportation, and the SkillsUSA chapter advisor at GTCC. “This is the best results GTCC has ever had and is a result of many hours of hard work put in by students and their advisors, as well as a testament to the outstanding training programs offered at GTCC."
SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, middle school, high school, and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations. Through its local, state, and national competitions, students demonstrate occupational and leadership skills.
“Winning first place the Collison Damage Appraisal National SkillsUSA competition for college and post-secondary students has solidified my confidence in myself and ignited ambition that was lost for most of my life,” said Lauren Lewis, GTCC student and first-place finisher. “By placing first, I recognized that my decision to change careers was the correct choice to attain true happiness. I’ve never been so passionate or worked so tirelessly for anything else in my life.”
Following is a list of GTCC’s top finishers in the SkillsUSA national competition.
First-Place Finishers
- Lauren Lewis, collision damage appraisal
- Abigail Davis, EMT (team event)
- Ana Dominguez-Arias, EMT (team event)
Second-Place Finishers
- Dustin Aldridge, aviation maintenance
- Madison Gore, restaurant service
- Madison Luck, health occupations professional portfolio
- Daisee Ayscue, dental assisting
Fourth-Place Finisher
- Garrett Stefanick, HVACR
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from six campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
