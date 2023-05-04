Guilford Technical Community College students capture 20 events in SkillsUSA state competition
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (May 4, 2023) – Guilford Technical Community College students captured 20 first-place awards and eight second-place awards in the SkillsUSA North Carolina state competition held at GTCC, the Greensboro Coliseum, and Koury Convention Center April 18-20.
In total, GTCC had 39 top-five finishers across 22 areas of competition.
SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, middle school, high school, and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Through its local, state, and national competitions, students demonstrate occupational and leadership skills.
The state competition was the largest showcase of career and technical education in North Carolina with more than 2,100 students competing in over 120 hands-on trade, technical and leadership contests spanning more than 95 trade areas.
All first-place winners move on to the SkillsUSA national conference in Atlanta, June 19-23.
Following is a list of GTCC’s top finishers in the SkillsUSA North Carolina state competition:
First-Place Finishers
- Dustin Aldridge, aviation
- Lauren Lewis, collision repair estimating
- Callie Mathis, computer programming
- Lucas Curtis, cyber security, team
- Desmond Brady, cyber security, team
- Xavier Hill, criminal justice
- Madison Gore, restaurant service
- Fatima Khan, commercial baking
- Madison Luck, health occupational professional portfolio
- Daisee Ayscue, dental assisting
- Makayla Petroff, health knowledge bowl, team
- Natalie Jennings, health knowledge bowl, team
- Nayeli Bustos-Martinez, health knowledge bowl, team
- Maitlynn Scarlette, health knowledge bowl, team
- Abigail Davis, EMT, team
- Ana Dominquez-Arias, EMT, team
- Keymian Crisp, first aid/CPR
- Mary Medlin, HVACR
- Garrett Stefanick, HVACR
- Jesus Gonzalez-Pineda, major appliance service and repair
Second-Place Finishers
- Matthew Baloga, automotive post-secondary
- Zachary Ross, carpentry
- Jonathan Bennett, CNC technician
- Diana Arreguin, criminal justice
- Juan Montiel, restaurant service
- Olivia Woodard, dental assisting
- Brenna Steger, first aid/CPR
- Jayden Arreola, HVACR
Third-Place Finishers
- Joseph Glavey, Carpentry
- Dewey Johnson, automotive refinishing technology
- Timothy Newton, computer programming
- Chunlee Tith, culinary arts
- Claudio Pandolfi, commercial baking
- Raven Taylor, first aid/CPR
- Matthew Hinterberger, HVACR
- Juan Garacia-Cruz, plumbing
Fourth-Place Finishers
- Aaron Lewis, collision repair estimating
- Antonio Crosby, collision repair technology
- Wyatt Roberson, criminal justice
- Stephanie Strucinski, culinary arts
- Tucker Messinger, diesel technology
- Mohammad Sardarzada, plumbing
Fifth-Place Finishers
- Jordan Flinchum, diesel technology
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from six campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.