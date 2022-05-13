JAMESTOWN, N.C. (May 12, 2022) – Today, Guilford Technical Community College celebrated the graduation of 1,577 students in the college’s 56th annual commencement exercise at the Greensboro Coliseum.
In his message to graduates, GTCC President Anthony Clarke, Ph.D., urged members of the class of 2022 to be reflect on their hard work and accomplishments at GTCC as they get ready to embark on the next chapter in their lives.
“Your graduation today is a product of much hard work and perseverance. Your achievements over the past two years should be a source of great pride for you,” said Clarke. “As you head out into your next step in life continue with that hard work and perseverance and you will continue to make amazing happen.”
The 1,577 GTCC graduates crossed a wide spectrum of the college’s curriculums including adult high school diploma, high school equivalency, certificates, diplomas, associate in general education nursing, associate in arts, associate in engineering, associate in fine arts, associate in general education and associate in science.
Kim Simon, a GTCC graduate and vice president CRA and fair lending program manager at Carter Bank & Trust, was the commencement speaker, sharing the value of her GTCC education with the graduates.
“Own your career and your responsibility,” said Simon. “Don’t stop learning. Be willing to pivot during your career journey and don’t ever underestimate the value of mentorship in the various seasons of your life.”
In addition to the graduation ceremony, students and staff were recognized for achievements during the 2021-2022 school year.Cameron McClellan received the North Carolina Community College System Academic Excellence Award which is awarded to one student at each of the 58 community colleges across the state.
Anna Conklin and Kayla Johnston received the Academic Excellence Award, and the Outstanding Diploma Graduate Award went to Ivan Pechtel.
The Board of Trustees Teaching Innovation Award was presented to Patricia Drummond, visual arts instructor
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.