JAMESTOWN, N.C. (August 31, 2021) – Several Guilford Technical Community College faculty and staff members were honored at the recent convocation held at the college.
Excellence in Teaching Awards, the President’s Awards and the Gladys S. Sears Endowed Teaching Chair were presented during the assembly.
Photo caption: GTCC President Dr. Anthony Clarke addressing the faculty and staff at the 2021 convocation.
Five Excellence in Teaching Awards were announced during the convocation honoring faculty members who went above and beyond during 2020-2021.
Those winners included:
- Linda Johnson, program director of the Early Childhood Education Program,
- L.J. Rush, instructor, Culinary & Hospitality Management,
- Astrid Todd, instructor, Information Systems Security,
- Kristen Sipe, Early Childhood Education adjunct, and
- Dan Hannah, forklift operator instructor, occupational training.
GTCC President Dr. Anthony Clarke presented eight President’s Awards for Outstanding Service-Innovation during the recent convocation.
The President’s Award recognizes GTCC employees that have shown exemplary performance in several areas including innovation and creativity, expertise and professional development, leadership, professionalism, and dedication.
The winners of the 2020-2021 President’s Awards were:
- Angela Carter, assistant vice president, business and finance and controller,
- Kristin Dotson, director, institutional support, and special projects,
- Debbie Fondow, director of instructional support service and special projects,
- Nell Miller, senior human resources,
- Ron Morris, instructor, automotive systems technology,
- Patricia Drummond, assistant professor of visual art,
- Berri Cross, director of student life,
- Sybil Newman, Titan Link Coordinator, and
- Juan D. Cruz, security manager information technology support.
In addition, Patricia Drummond, a visual arts instructor in the Creative and Performing Arts Department, was awarded the Gladys S. Sears Endowed Teaching Chair, which is presented annually to a member of the Business, Creative and Performing Arts Division to encourage the development and use of innovative technology or instructional practices.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves nearly 28,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at gtcc.edu.
