Guilford Technical Community College announces limited-time funding for 2022 summer session
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (May 17, 2022) – Guilford Technical Community College announced it has financial aid available for qualifying students enrolling in the upcoming summer sessions.
Funding comes from three separate grants, the Summer Accelerator Grant, the Short-Term Workforce Development Grant, and the Long Leaf Complete Grant.
The Summer Accelerator and Short-Term Work Force grants are available for a limited time while the Longleaf Complete funds will be awarded through September 30, 2023 or until funds are expended.
Visit gtcc.edu/applyforaid to learn more and apply.
The Summer Accelerator Grant provides awards to students enrolling in summer courses with the purpose to accelerate degree or credential attainment, and/or assist students in need of remedial courses to get and stay on track to graduate on time.
This grant will help cover the cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, books, supplies, transportation, childcare, etc.
To be eligible for the Summer Accelerator Grant, an applicant must:
- Be a North Carolina resident for tuition purposes as determined by the Residency Determination Service.
- Be enrolled in a curriculum program of study.
- Have not completed a postsecondary degree unless the student previously earned a certificate or diploma and is now pursuing an associate degree.
The Short-Term Workforce Development Grant is aimed at helping upskill, reskill, and graduate students into the workforce.
The grant will help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare, and any other components of the total cost of attendance.
To be eligible for the Short-Term Workforce Development Grant, an applicant must:
- Be a North Carolina resident for tuition purposes as determined by the Residency Determination Service.
- Be enrolled in Workforce Continuing Education (WCE) pathways/courses leading to a North Carolina workforce credential identified as either essential or career level. These pathways may consist of a single WCE course or a series of courses.
The Longleaf Complete Grant is for adult learners who have progressed at least 50 percent toward completion of a degree but have not attended GTCC since March 13, 2020.
The grant will help cover the cost of tuition and fees, and it will provide a $500 book stipend each semester.
To be eligible for the Longleaf Complete Grant, an applicant must:
- Be a North Carolina resident for tuition purposes as determined by the Residency Determination Service.
- Be enrolled in a curriculum program of study.
- Have completed at least 30 semester hours of credit.
- Have not completed a postsecondary degree. Students with a bachelor's degree or hither are ineligible for the grant.
For more information on the Summer Accelerator Grant, the Short-Term Workforce Development Grant, and the Long Leaf Complete Grant, visit gtcc.edu/applyforaid.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
