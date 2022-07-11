Guilford Reintroduces the Athletic Hall of Fame
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Guilford College Department of Athletics is pleased to announce the return of the Athletics Hall of Fame. The class of 2022-23 will be the first class since 2014-15 and the 53rd class to be inducted.
The Guilford College Department of Athletics Hall of Fame honors the achievements of the college's outstanding individual athletes, teams, coaches and supporters who have enhanced and reinforced the college's commitment to athletic excellence.
Established in 1970, the Guilford College Athletic Hall of Fame celebrates the significant and impressive contributions of each of its members. These honorees are the individuals and the teams who, through their athletic talent and dedication to sport, have brought prominence to Guilford athletics and competition at the conference, regional and national levels. It is due in large part to their extraordinary accomplishments that Guilford College's reputation in the world of sport continues to grow and gain respect.
Due to the seven-year hiatus in the Hall of Fame, the department anticipates a large number of nominations and encourages them to be submitted. However, not everyone can be inducted at one time and thus nominations will be kept on file and will remain active for five years following the date of submission.
