Guilford middle/high school students won’t return for at least three weeks: Board chair wishes it were longer

On Jan. 12, the Guilford County Board of Education voted 5 to 4 to delay middle and high school students’ return to in-person classes for at least three weeks. The decision was a reversal of the board’s previously announced intention of returning those students to classrooms this month.
“It was a very difficult decision about our students,” said board chair Deena Hayes-Greene in closing remarks after the vote. After stating that the board “will continue to make the best efforts to strengthen our remote, the virtual and the in-person learning,” Hayes-Greene expressed her belief that “at this point, students shouldn’t come back to school for the rest of the year, because this is moving so fast and so unpredictable.”
That last statement was of personal opinion, rather than what the board voted to do. The successful motion introduced by Vice-Chair Winston McGregor stated:
I move that we withhold any additional in-person instruction for middle and high school students for at least three weeks except at Learning Hub, and direct staff to present the board of education with a report satisfactory to the board regarding the availability of testing and report of completed and scheduled vaccinations.
The other four Yes votes were Hayes-Greene, District 1’s T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, District 5’s Deborah Napper, and District 7’s Bettye T. Jenkins. Voting against were District 2’s Anita Sharpe, District 4’s Linda Welborn, District 6’s Khem Irby, and District 3’s Pat Tillman.
Before voting on McGregor’s motion, the board considered a substitute one by Tillman that would have returned middle school students to classrooms on Jan. 26 and high school students on Feb. 2. Tillman’s motion, seconded by Anita Sharpe, failed 3 to 6.
Linda Welborn voted down both motions, stating that she supported returning high school seniors to classrooms to prepare for graduation but that Tillman’s substitute motion was “too fast, too far, and too much.”
In her closing remarks, Anita Sharpe said the job of board members “is to support the education of our students” and pointed out that those students have been out of school for ten months. “We have yet to figure out how to return them to school safely, no matter how hard we have worked. The sad part of all of this is that our children probably will never recover no matter how much remediation we do. They will never recover educationally.”
Deena Hayes-Greene called the board’s decision “very difficult,” but said, “I’m just as concerned about our students that were in school that we have failed for decades, that did not recover from what they did not receive, that they were entitled to in the district, that we just accepted as the norm because it’s always been that way.”
She also spoke of the Capitol siege.
“I just have to say that my heart and my head are still reeling from the events in this nation last Wednesday. As we sat and watched this violent attack on the United States Capitol, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and the violent way that his life ended. I hope we take this very seriously. I think this is one of the clearest examples of where we stand as a nation, and if we don’t do something drastic, we are watching for another tipping point. So, I am sad, and I am hurt deeply over the loss of Officer Sicknick, the injuries that other people sustained, and the fear that was put into people’s hearts around this.”
In a Thursday phone conversation, Hayes-Greene gave YES! Weekly the following statement about her fear that schools might need to remain closed for the rest of the year.
“I believe the science, I believe the doctors, the pediatric, and infectious disease experts. I believe the Guilford County Public Health Department. I also believe the projections that it will be over-capacity. And I know none of us can say for sure the potential for exposure to families, and that is just a risk that is too big for me right now. My best friend and co-worker’s three-year-old grandson has COVID. So, I believe the people who are advising us and I support our superintendent. I just don’t want to pit all those things against each other. I am working very closely with the district. I am not here to be adversarial; I am here to be part of the district’s efforts to educate children.”
