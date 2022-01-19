Guilford Elementary School Seeks Donations for Kindergarten Biking Program
Every kindergartner would have the chance to learn to ride a bike in school
Greensboro, NC [1/19/22] – Kindergartners at Guilford Elementary School may soon be riding bikes in their PE classes.
All Kids Bike® is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. They are currently working to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Guilford Elementary School. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.
Launched in March 2018, there are already 465 schools in 50 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs.
Maureen Horan, Physical Education Specialist, who applied for the program said: “Guilford Elementary is a Title 1 school located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The majority of our student population live in apartment complexes with no outdoor space to play in the community or have a bike, let alone learn to ride one. Granting our kindergarten students with the ability to access a bike and safely learn how to ride, would bring tremendous opportunities to their overall health and well-being. They will discover a new and exciting physical activity that can bring them utter joy, regardless of their financial status. Every child deserves to experience riding a bike and I hope you can help make it happen for our kindergarten students.”
The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age. “One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” says All Kids Bike board member Ryan McFarland, “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”
To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit: https://support.allkidsbike.org/guilford-elementary-school
About Strider Education Foundation and All Kids Bike
All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life. Through the development of a proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum and donations of the world’s most advanced training bikes, the nonprofit organization makes riding available, safe, easy, and fun for everyone.
