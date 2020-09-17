Volleyball, cross-country may begin voluntary workouts on Monday, Sept. 28

Greensboro, N.C. – On Thursday, Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced voluntary workouts for athletics can begin on Monday, Sept. 28, for select sports.

This announcement aligns with the district’s proposed plan to gradually bring students back beginning the week of Sept. 28. Propelled by encouraging local health data, GCS decided to move forward with starting athletic workouts. GCS will continue to monitor local COVID-19 data and adjust or stop activities as needed.

In addition, new guidance was issued Sept. 8 by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) to move to phase II guidelines. On Sept. 14, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) followed up with additional guidance regarding youth and amateur sports.

“We are pleased that we can begin phasing back in our athletics program,” said Leigh Hebbard, GCS director of athletics. “We know how important these activities are for our students and their well-being.”

During the conditioning period, voluntary workouts will follow GCS’ health and safety protocols and procedures for conditioning activities with an emphasis on screening, avoiding physical contact and social distancing. Face coverings must be worn except during rigorous physical exercise. Once the skill development period begins, GCS will follow NCHSAA guidance.

Based on the GCS High School Athletics calendar (included below) volleyball and cross country will be the first sports allowed to take part in voluntary workouts beginning on Sept. 28. Following volleyball and cross country, other sports will follow suit in the coming weeks.

GCS High School Athletics Calendar

Sports/Activities

Conditioning Period

(Max 2 Days Per Week)

Skill Development

(Max 4 Days Per Week)

NCHSAA Start Date

Volleyball and Cross Country

September 28

October 12

November 4

Swimming & Diving and Marching Band

October 12

October 26

November 23

Basketball & Cheerleading

October 19

November 9

December 7

M Soccer, M Lacrosse, and W. Lacrosse

November 9

December 1

January 11

Football

November 30

January 4

February 8

M/W Golf, M Tennis, W Soccer, and Softball

January 4

February 1

March 1

Baseball, W Tennis, Track & Field, and Wrestling

January 20

March 15

April 12

