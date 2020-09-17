Volleyball, cross-country may begin voluntary workouts on Monday, Sept. 28
Greensboro, N.C. – On Thursday, Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced voluntary workouts for athletics can begin on Monday, Sept. 28, for select sports.
This announcement aligns with the district’s proposed plan to gradually bring students back beginning the week of Sept. 28. Propelled by encouraging local health data, GCS decided to move forward with starting athletic workouts. GCS will continue to monitor local COVID-19 data and adjust or stop activities as needed.
In addition, new guidance was issued Sept. 8 by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) to move to phase II guidelines. On Sept. 14, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) followed up with additional guidance regarding youth and amateur sports.
“We are pleased that we can begin phasing back in our athletics program,” said Leigh Hebbard, GCS director of athletics. “We know how important these activities are for our students and their well-being.”
During the conditioning period, voluntary workouts will follow GCS’ health and safety protocols and procedures for conditioning activities with an emphasis on screening, avoiding physical contact and social distancing. Face coverings must be worn except during rigorous physical exercise. Once the skill development period begins, GCS will follow NCHSAA guidance.
Based on the GCS High School Athletics calendar (included below) volleyball and cross country will be the first sports allowed to take part in voluntary workouts beginning on Sept. 28. Following volleyball and cross country, other sports will follow suit in the coming weeks.
GCS High School Athletics Calendar
Sports/Activities
Conditioning Period
(Max 2 Days Per Week)
Skill Development
(Max 4 Days Per Week)
NCHSAA Start Date
Volleyball and Cross Country
September 28
October 12
November 4
Swimming & Diving and Marching Band
October 12
October 26
November 23
Basketball & Cheerleading
October 19
November 9
December 7
M Soccer, M Lacrosse, and W. Lacrosse
November 9
December 1
January 11
Football
November 30
January 4
February 8
M/W Golf, M Tennis, W Soccer, and Softball
January 4
February 1
March 1
Baseball, W Tennis, Track & Field, and Wrestling
January 20
March 15
April 12
