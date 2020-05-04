More than 1 million meals have been served since mid-March
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools has hit a milestone in its COVID-19 response. As of this week, the district has served 1,032,677 meals since schools were closed on March 14.
The district averages between 33,500 and 34,000 meals served per day at more than 100 school and neighborhood sites. Click here to view a list of meal distribution sites.
Yesterday was School Lunch Hero Day, and we join our community in saying thank you to school nutrition workers for keeping our students healthy and full during the school closure.
Since the closure began, GCS has distributed 15,835 devices for online learning. Families who have not received a device should contact their child’s school.
As of last week, 95 percent of the district’s student population, or 69,039 unique students, have logged in to Canvas since the start of online learning. About 85 percent of the student population remains actively engaged. Remote learning will continue through the end of the school year.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
