Pending health metrics, graduations will begin on Wednesday, May 26

Greensboro, N.C. Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced today the 2021 graduation schedule. Over the course of 12 days, graduates from 31 schools will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.

Graduations are scheduled pending a review of public health metrics at the end of the school year.

The schedule is below. For a PDF version you may click here.

Wednesday, May 26

Site: Guilford College Dana Auditorium

9 a.m. Early College at Guilford

 

Site: Greensboro College Odell Auditorium

9 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College

 

Site: UNCG Auditorium

11 a.m. The Middle College at UNCG

 

Site: Bennett Pfeiffer Chapel

11 a.m. The Middle College at Bennett

 

Thursday, May 27

Site: GTCC Koury Auditorium

11 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro

1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown

3 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point

5 p.m. Kearns Academy at High Point Central

 

Site: NC A&T Harrison Auditorium

1 p.m. The Academy at Smith

3 p.m. STEM Early College at NC A&T

5 p.m. The Middle College at NC A&T

 

Wednesday, June 2

Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium

3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center

 

Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room

5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center

 

Site: Greene Education Center Campus

7 p.m. Greene Education Center

 

Thursday, June 3

Site: NC A&T Harrison Auditorium

5 p.m. Weaver Academy

 

Site: GTCC Koury Auditorium

5 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

 

Friday, June 4

Site: Special Events Center

4 p.m. Ragsdale High

7:30 p.m. Smith High

 

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

5 p.m. Eastern High

8:30 p.m. Southwest High

 

Saturday, June 5

Site: Special Events Center

8:30 a.m. Western High

Noon Northern High

3:30 p.m. Andrews High

7 p.m. Southern High

 

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

9:30 a.m. Northwest High

1 p.m. High Point Central High

4:30 p.m. Page High

8 p.m. Dudley High

 

Sunday, June 6

Site: Special Events Center

2 p.m. Northeast High

 

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

1 p.m. Southeast High

4:30 p.m. Grimsley High

 

