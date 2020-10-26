Pending health metrics, graduations will begin on Wednesday, May 26
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced today the 2021 graduation schedule. Over the course of 12 days, graduates from 31 schools will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.
Graduations are scheduled pending a review of public health metrics at the end of the school year.
The schedule is below. For a PDF version you may click here.
Wednesday, May 26
Site: Guilford College Dana Auditorium
9 a.m. Early College at Guilford
Site: Greensboro College Odell Auditorium
9 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College
Site: UNCG Auditorium
11 a.m. The Middle College at UNCG
Site: Bennett Pfeiffer Chapel
11 a.m. The Middle College at Bennett
Thursday, May 27
Site: GTCC Koury Auditorium
11 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro
1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown
3 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point
5 p.m. Kearns Academy at High Point Central
Site: NC A&T Harrison Auditorium
1 p.m. The Academy at Smith
3 p.m. STEM Early College at NC A&T
5 p.m. The Middle College at NC A&T
Wednesday, June 2
Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium
3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center
Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room
5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center
Site: Greene Education Center Campus
7 p.m. Greene Education Center
Thursday, June 3
Site: NC A&T Harrison Auditorium
5 p.m. Weaver Academy
Site: GTCC Koury Auditorium
5 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Friday, June 4
Site: Special Events Center
4 p.m. Ragsdale High
7:30 p.m. Smith High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
5 p.m. Eastern High
8:30 p.m. Southwest High
Saturday, June 5
Site: Special Events Center
8:30 a.m. Western High
Noon Northern High
3:30 p.m. Andrews High
7 p.m. Southern High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
9:30 a.m. Northwest High
1 p.m. High Point Central High
4:30 p.m. Page High
8 p.m. Dudley High
Sunday, June 6
Site: Special Events Center
2 p.m. Northeast High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
1 p.m. Southeast High
4:30 p.m. Grimsley High
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 127 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
