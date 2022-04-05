Guilford County Schools Adjusts Restart Calendar for 2022-23
Start date for students moves to August 15 from August 9
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools has made adjustments to the restart calendar for 2022-23, in response to feedback from educators.
The updated calendar reduces the number of mandated teacher workdays from 15 to 9 and requires teachers to report on August 8 instead of August 1, 2022. It also decreases the number of student days from 183 to 181.
For students, the first day of school is now August 15 instead of August 9, and the last day of school is June 9 instead of June 14, which is consistent with schools on the traditional calendar.
Restart schools have calendar flexibility through the state Board of Education. Twenty-three schools follow the restart calendar in GCS: Bessemer Elementary, Bluford STEM Academy, Cone Elementary, Falkener Elementary, Ferndale Middle, Foust Elementary, Frazier Elementary, Gillespie Park Elementary, Hairston Middle, Jackson Middle, Vandalia Elementary, Welborn Middle, Wiley Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Northeast Middle, Washington Elementary, Alderman Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary, Montlieu Academy of Technology, Eastern Middle, Swann Middle and Western Middle.
