Delivering Fresh, Whole Foods for People Experiencing Hunger
“I have the audacity to believe that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for the minds and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits.” Martin Luther King, Jr.
Greensboro, NC: Guilford Urban Farming Initiative [GUFI], a Guilford County nonprofit, has been asked to provide fresh produce for Guilford County Schools’ to distribute to students and their families experiencing hunger.
Guilford County Schools Action Against Hunger is a collaboration with GUFI, Guilford County Schools and Gabor Farms who is coordinating the collection and packing of the freshly harvested produce from NC Black, Brown and disenfranchised farmers. This effort encompasses two strategic initiatives: it brings fresh, nutritional produce to students and their families and it includes North Carolina farmers of color.
https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2021/01/04/group-fights-against-food-apartheid
The novel coronavirus has amplified the consequences that hunger and malnutrition impose on students who have no regular access to healthy, fresh, whole foods. Therefore, it is more important than ever to correct this social injustice by making fresh food available to those in dire need. Thus, ensuring food justice in North Carolina is a moral responsibility that demands our immediate attention and concerted response. Thank you to the American Heart Association and to Guilford County Schools for responding to our young people’s needs. This effort has been made possible by a grant awarded from the American Heart Association to Guilford County Schools.
For more information on Provide Fresh Against Hunger Program, please contact: Paula M. Sieber, Executive Director of Guilford Urban Farming Initiative | GUFI 336-404-2222 Letsbegufi@gmail.com.
