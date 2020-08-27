AUGUST 27, 2020 – Guilford County Schools’ students can earn service-learning hours this fall through Say Yes Guilford’s Virtual Tutoring Program. This free, live tutoring is open to Guilford County Schools’ students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Federal Work-Study students at GTCC, NC A&T, UNCG and Greensboro College will join community volunteers and service learners to help students up to two hours per week through the fall semester.
Tutors will work with students in math, reading, science, social studies and will help with homework. Sessions will take place one-on-one via Google Meet, and parents can register students for up to two hours of practice per week. Tutoring begins September 8.
Say Yes Guilford is looking for volunteer tutors now; they must complete a GCS approved background check prior to tutoring. Students needing tutors may add their name to the waitlist. Both registration links are live on sayyesguilford.org and the Say Yes Guilford Facebook and Instagram pages.
Register as a Volunteer Tutor here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd35jfz1WH_ll_J75bFOC_H-lJ5PRceGUstTXTcU0TXtcng2A/viewform
Tutoring Waitlist: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdU8rh10N1ClMCkL0m8_HdSZwlD89dvz5RVnEk4PuBET7p2Yw/viewform
Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over 10.3 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $18.2 million for a total impact of over $28.5 million. Say Yes Guilford registration for rising GCS seniors opens on October 1, 2020.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life.
