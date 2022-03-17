Guilford County Commissioner Candidate George McClellan calls for the State Auditor’s Office to audit Guilford County Schools
Oak Ridge, NC - The State Auditor has a responsibility to ensure that money is being spent responsibly and correctly throughout our state. With the recent news of the Guilford County Superintendent leaving Guilford County Schools, it is appropriate to do a financial review of where our county schools stand financially and to ensure money isn’t being wasted.
Traditionally, money allocated by the County and State has been hard to track within the school system. This has often been the case for the ABC system in North Carolina as well. Last year, the auditor found quite a bit of waste within the ABC system and it is likely the same is occurring within our schools.
“It is time the auditor does a full audit of Guilford County Schools,” Oak Ridge Town Councilman and candidate for Guilford County Commissioner George McClellan (R- Oak Ridge) said. “Why hasn’t the auditor already audited the schools? I think it has to do with the fact the NCAE has supported her campaigns. Parents and students should be above the political pressure and deserve funds to be spent correctly, responsibly and get to the students.”
“As the next County Commissioner in District 3 I will ensure funds in future budgets will be transparent and will follow students not go towards more bureaucracy in the central office,” Councilman McClellan added.
With concern for funding to update county schools and repair issues that occur within our schools, the auditor should proceed to audit spending quickly.
