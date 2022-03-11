Guilford College is excited to announce that beginning in summer 2022, rising high school seniors have the opportunity to live and learn on Guilford's vibrant, historic campus in Greensboro, N.C., at Guilford College Rise.
From June 27 through July 15, Guilford College Rise will bring together bright students from across the United States to study with a team of experienced Guilford faculty who are passionate about teaching and sharing their knowledge of international affairs.
GC Rise courses will provide students with a taste of the Guilford experience, offering them personalized, in-depth, and hands-on exploration of college-level material. Participants will receive college-level credits awarded by Guilford College that may be transferable to other institutions.
This selective program provides a unique curriculum that integrates experiential learning with community-building. This year's theme, Exploring Topics in International Affairs, is designed to introduce rising high-school seniors to the field of international affairs, focusing specifically on:
* World History
* Humanitarian Affairs and Migration
* Global Environmental Studies
The application for this prestigious program is now open, and the deadline for priority decisions is May 1. The total cost is $4,950, which includes on-campus housing and all meals, some in the Dining Hall and some off campus.
Scholarships will be available; more details on those will be shared soon with GC Rise applicants and interested students. If you do not already receive emails from Guilford but would like to know more about GC Rise and the College, please complete this form.
GC Rise will be an unforgettable experience for all participants, and the College is looking for self-motivated learners with a record of sound academic achievement. Students will learn from world-class faculty — and learn with peers who share their talents and curiosity for the world around them.
About Guilford College: Guilford College is a nationally distinguished liberal arts school in Greensboro, N.C. Empowering students to design a personalized education focused on their interests and passions, Guilford emphasizes real-world learning for every student, every semester. Established in 1837, Guilford is the only Quaker-founded college in the Southeast. The principles of our founders are reflected in the College’s seven Core Values: community, diversity, equality, excellence, integrity, justice, and stewardship.
