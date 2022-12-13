GTCC to offer craft skills for construction, furniture upholstery classes with parallel ESOL instruction
Scholarships available through Metallica Scholars Initiative
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (Dec. 13, 2022) – Guilford Technical Community College will offer two skilled trade programs next semester with parallel classes in English for speakers of other languages (ESOL).
The two classes, Intro to Craft Skills for Construction and Furniture Upholstery, will help fill a high demand for workers in the two industries regionally.
“The two programs offer an opportunity for students to not only learn a trade that needs workers right now, but it’s a chance to learn English at the same time,” said Eduardo Garcia, GTCC director of transition programs and student retention. “A certificate in either one of these programs will open employment opportunities. The ability to speak English in the workplace will only serve to enhance those opportunities.”
Scholarships for both classes are available through the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which focuses on enhancing skills while providing services to students looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning programs.
Intro to Craft Skills for Construction will meet every Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 21 to June 13 from 6-9 p.m. at the Technical Education Center on the Greensboro Campus.
Orientation is set for Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6-9 p.m. at the Adult Education Center, room 221 on the Greensboro Campus.
In the class, students will learn to use hand tools and power tools, read construction drawings, construction math, basic safety, basic rigging, material handling, an introduction to carpentry, plumbing and electrical trades.
Students can earn the industry-recognized National Center for Construction Education and Research core credential during the class.
The registration fee for the class is $212 while the textbook cost is roughly $115, for a total cost of $327.
The ESOL portion for Construction will be an online course beginning Saturday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, June 10. The class will meet from 9 a.m.-noon.
The Furniture Upholstery Class, which will teach furniture upholstery using standard industrial tools, will meet Mondays and Tuesdays from Jan. 17 through June 26 from 6-9 p.m. The classes will be held in the GTCC Upholstery Training Building on the High Point Campus.
Orientation is set for Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6-9 p.m. on the High Point campus, building H4, room 107. The cost of the class is $188.
The ESOL portion for the Furniture Upholstery Class will meet online every Thursday beginning Jan. 19 through June 24. The class will run from 6-9 p.m.
For more information or to register for either class, contact Eduardo Garcia, GTCC’s director of transition programs and student retention at egarcia7@gtcc.edu or visit gtcc.edu.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
