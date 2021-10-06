There will be a Business and Computer Technologies Career Fair Wed., Oct. 20 from 1-3 p.m. in the Medlin Campus Center at the Guilford Technical Community College Jamestown Campus.
All students, alumni and community members seeking employment in the business and computer technologies sectors are invited to attend.
Representatives of several business sectors will be present, including accounting and finance, advertising and graphic design, business administration, human resources, sales, entrepreneurship, internet marketing and social media and supply chain management.
There will be representatives of many areas of computer technology including information technology, computer programming, database management, web development, simulation and game development, cyber crime and digital forensics, network management security, data assurance and systems support.
Employer and student registration may be made at: https://bit.ly/3w87lR5.
For more information call (336) 334-4822, Ext. 50169 or email careerservices@gtcc.edu.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 20
1-3 p.m.
WHERE: Medlin Campus Center
GTCC Jamestown Campus
601 East Main St
Jamestown, N.C. 27282
