The Guilford Technical Community College Theatre Program presents “Eurydice” by Sarah Ruhl November 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. All performances will take place at the GTCC Center for Creative and Performing Arts, 901 S. Main St., High Point, N.C.
The show features GTCC students on the stage and behind the scenes.
Admission is free to all performances, but donations are encouraged to support the theatre program. Recommended donations are $5 for students, $10 for veterans, faculty staff and seniors, and $15 for general admission.
Seating for the show is by reservation with seats allotted on a first come, first-serve basis. To reserve a seat, contact Julya Mirro at jmmirro@gtcc.edu or call (336) 334-4822 Ext. 50299.
WHEN: November 17, 18 and 19
7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Center for Creative and Performing Arts at GTCC
901 S. Main St.
High Point, N.C.
MORE: For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
