JAMESTOWN, N.C. (February 23, 2021) – Guilford Technical Community College has been awarded $424,290 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund for scholarships to aid students pursuing high-demand workforce training programs that lead to a state or industry-recognized credential.
The GEER Scholarships will be awarded based on student financial and industry need for up to $750 per course. The scholarship can be used to cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare and other parts of the total cost of attendance through September 30, 2022.
“Students, particularly during this time, need the financial support and convenient access to training, courses, and programs that will expand their employment options, make a livable wage, and advance in a career,” said Dr. Manuel Dudley, vice president of workforce and continuing education at GTCC.
“Guilford County has many opportunities in information technology, transportation, health careers, and aviation. GTCC offers world class training in these areas that can be completed quickly, conveniently, for a cost that, in some instances, is completely covered by the $750 GEER Scholarship.”
To be eligible to apply for a GEER Scholarship, a student must be a resident of North Carolina and enrolling in a Workforce Continuing Education (WCE) pathway course that is 96 hours or more and lead to a state or industry-recognized credential. These pathways may consist of a single WCE course or a series of courses.
Applicants also must be enrolled in one of the following programs of study: aircraft maintenance, emergency medical services, healthcare, information technology, industrial/manufacturing or transportation in the first phase. GTCC will focus on career pathways in constructions trades and automotive in the next phase.
Application for the GEER Scholarship may be made here.
The GEER Fund is provided to state governors by the U.S. Department of Education to help provide emergency educational assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the third largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves nearly 35,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at www.gtcc.edu.
