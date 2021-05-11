JAMESTOWN, N.C. (May 11, 2021) – Guilford Technical Community College students proved recently they can compete as well virtually as they can face-to-face.
Eight GTCC students captured first-place honors in the recent SkillsUSA Virtual State Contest. Twenty-two of the 30 GTCC competitors finished in the top five in their respective competitions.
ABOVE PHOTO: Janalee Burke, with the dental assisting program, working with Dr. Chou on a patient for the SkillsUSA Virtual State Contest.
Seven of GTCC’s eight state champions will advance to the national competition in June.
The SkillsUSA State Contest is the largest showcase of career and technical education in the state.
SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, middle school, high school, and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Through its local, state, and national competitions, students demonstrate occupational and leadership skills.
First Place
- Trevor Pretory, Automotive Service Tech MLR
- Ali Williamson, Automotive Service Technology
- Jeannine Lafortune, Commercial Baking
- Susan Danielsen, Culinary Arts
- Janalee Burke, Dental Assisting
- Wesley Francis, HVAC-R
- Jamari’ Allen, Restaurant Service
- Lisa Rogers, Skill Project Showcase: Cosmetology
Second Place
- David Phillips, Automotive Service Technology
- Vanessa Keshguerian, CNC Technician
- Austin Osborne, CNC Turning Specialist
- Connie Uselman, Commercial Baking
- Stephanie Strucinski, Culinary Arts
- Sarah Perlmutter, Dental Assisting
- Matthew Wolford, HVAC-R
- Angelia Felix, Skill Project Showcase: Cosmetology
Third Place
- Gatlin Weidler, Automotive Service Techology
- Timothy Brinkley, HVAC-R
Fourth Place
- Ivan Pechtel, HVAC-R
Fifth Place
- Issac Vermillion, Automotive Service Tech MLR
- Juan Lopez Noyola, Automotive Service Technology
- Alexis Whitfield, Cosmetology
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
