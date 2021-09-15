JAMESTOWN, N.C. (September 15, 2021) – During the September Guilford Technical Community College board of trustees meeting, GTCC’s Student Government Association President Bryce Scott was sworn in as a member of the board.
One of the roles of the GTCC SGA president is to serve on the board of trustees.
Scott, an international student, is a native of South Africa. He moved to Greensboro two years ago to enroll in GTCC’s engineering program. He is also taking classes at North Carolina A&T through the Greater Greensboro Consortium. He will enter the mechanical engineering program at North Carolina A&T after completing his associate degree in engineering at GTCC.
Scott also serves as a GTCC student ambassador.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves nearly 28,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at www.gtcc.edu.
