GTCC sophomore Lamsal semifinalist for Jack Kent Cooke Foundation transfer scholarship
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (May 1, 2023) – Guilford Technical Community College sophomore Jeshika Lamsal has been named one of 459 semifinalists for the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, which could be worth up to $55,000 per year.
The scholarship, which is funded through the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, is awarded to community college students who have demonstrated exceptional academic ability, leadership, service, and a determination to complete their bachelor’s degrees at top four-year institutions. Up to 100 finalists will be selected to receive the scholarship.
“I’ve known about this scholarship for a long time but it’s so competitive because it’s a transfer scholarship, I didn’t know if I should apply,” said Lamsal, who will transfer to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “I applied in December and was supposed to hear back in February and when I didn’t, I figured I didn’t get it. But then I heard back from them in March that I was a semifinalist.
“It would mean the world to be to get this scholarship. I would be able to solely focus on school and not have to think about the financial part of it. If I don’t have that burden, I can work harder in school and do everything at Chapel Hill that I’ve done at GTCC.”
She has done much during her two years at GTCC. In addition to excelling in the classroom, Lamsal is the president of both the Student Government Association (SGA) and Phi Theta Kappa, GTCC’s honor society. She is also a member of the college’s student ambassador program and, as SGA president, serves on GTCC’s board of trustees.
“This is a very competitive scholarship. You have to have a 3.5. You have to be a Phi Theta Kappa member,” said Lamsal. “But you also have to be involved in the community and demonstrate that you will serve people in your life. I hope they give me a chance to tell them what more I’ve done at GTCC.”
Each Jack Kent Cooke Foundation award is intended to cover a significant share of the student’s educational experience, including tuition, living expenses, books and required fees.
In addition to the financial support, selected Cooke Transfer Scholars will receive educational advising from the foundation’s dean of scholar support to guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year school and preparing for their future endeavors.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from six campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
