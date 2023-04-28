GTCC’s Stellar Society to present astronomy history lecture April 28
Guilford Technical Community College’s Stellar Society will feature the 2023 Stellar Society Lecture Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. in the Koury Auditorium on the Jamestown Campus.
The lecture topic, “Risky Business: Searching for the Soul of the Sun in the Shadow of the Moon” will be presented by author Barbara Becker, Ph.D. Becker taught the history of science at the University of California, Irvine, until her retirement in 2008.
Becker’s lecture will cover 19th-century astronomers and their drive to see and record as many eclipses as possible. She answers, who organized and participated in these expeditions? How were they funded? What physical, theoretical and instrumental challenges did participants encounter? How did their observations contribute to our modern understanding of the sun?
In addition, weather permitting, the Cline Observatory Friday public viewing session will be open after the lecture. The viewing utilizes the 24-inch telescope under the dome as well as a variety of telescopes set up outside the Observatory on the observing pad.
The lecture and Cline Observatory Friday public viewing sessions are both open to the public, free of charge.
WHEN: Friday, April 28 - 7 p.m
WHERE: GTCC Jamestown Campus - Koury Auditorium - 601 E. Main Street, Jamestown, N.C.
https://www.gtcc.edu/community-engagement/cline-observatory/special-lectures-and-events/stellar-society-lecture.php
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.