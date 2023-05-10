GTCC’s annual Student Excellence Awards Ceremony honors over 35 students
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (May 10, 2023) – Guilford Technical Community College recently honored over 35 students at its annual Student Excellence Awards Ceremony, which recognizes outstanding academic achievement, co-curricular involvement, and contributions to GTCC and the surrounding community.
“This is always one of my favorite days of the year, when we have the opportunity to honor and recognize GTCC students for their hard work toward achieving excellence,” said Anthony Clarke, Ph.D, president of GTCC. “It always gives me pause to realize how many of our students work so hard and overcome so much to become such high achievers.”
The following is a breakdown of those awards.
North Carolina Community College System Academic Excellence Award is given to one student in each of the 58 North Carolina community colleges. Recipients have completed at least 12 semester credit hours in an associate degree program, maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, participated in GTCC activities outside the classroom, and are progressing toward educational goals. This year’s winner from GTCC was:
- Nicholas Stewart – Business Administration
The Global Scholars of Distinction is a global honors program created in conjunction with UNC Chapel Hill’s World View program. To receive this distinction on their transcripts and diplomas, students must earn at least a 3.0 GPA in five globally focused courses, attend eight hours of international campus events, complete a 30-hour study abroad or global-focused service-learning project, and give a capstone presentation.
Winners of the Global Scholars of Distinction were:
- Zeinab Harouna Amadou
- Jochebed Ashie
- Joshua Brown
- Daniela Campbell
- Mary Dutilly
- Madison Gore
- Sarah Hassan
- Kal Burgess Hicks
- Leila Lovell
- Mohamed Teia
- Clara Wilson
Model U.N. Outstanding Service Awards go to delegates who demonstrate effective caucusing strategies, public speaking, and resolution writing in simulation of United Nations procedures.
- Zeinab Harouna Amadou
- Jochebed Ashie
- Mary Dutilly
- Sarah Hassan
SkillsUSA National Awards recognize those that excelled in the SkillsUSA championship competitions which identify the best career and technical education students in the nation.
- Kara Camp – Dental Assisting, Third Place
- Darla Smith – EMT, First Place
- Jennifer Montalvo – EMT, First Place
- Rose Chafee – First Aid/CPR, Second Place
- Jesus Gonzalez Pineda – Major Appliance Repair, Second Place
The Community Service Award is granted to students who are nominated by faculty or staff, maintain a program GPA of 3.0 or higher, are currently taking curriculum classes within a program of study, and regularly participate in community activities. This year’s award winners were:
- Madison Gore
- Fia Goudes
- Jeshika Lamsal
- Mallia Nichols
The Perseverance Award is presented to students who are nominated by faculty or staff, maintain a program GPA of 3.0 or higher, are currently taking curriculum classes within a program of study, and have overcome a significant challenge while enrolled at GTCC. This year’s award winners were:
- Chance Ishibolecho (Dallas Herring Award nominee)
- Timothy Clarke
- Barney Dos Santos
- Tonieka Lassiter
- Jernel Taylor
- Matthew Tucker
The Student Excellence Award is granted to students who have received a faculty or staff nomination, earned a program GPA of 3.0 or higher, are currently taking curriculum classes within an associate degree program, participates in GTCC activities outside the classroom, and are progressing toward educational and/or career goals. This year’s winners were:
- Brenden Dick – Business, Creative & Performing Arts
- Nathan Folsom – Business, Creative & Performing Arts
- Elizabeth Beltran – Health Sciences
- Joanna Hanson – Health Sciences
- Lucas Curtis – Human Services & Public Safety
- Jeremiah Harris – Human Services & Public Safety
- Kaylee Glidewell – Humanities & Social Sciences
- Victor Kempton – Humanities & Social Sciences
- Zachary Corradini– Industrial Construction Engineering Technology
- Antonio Tamayo-Fryar – Industrial Construction Engineering Technology
- Annabel Dierking – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics
- Kal Burgess-Hicks – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from six campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.