GTCC presenting information sessions for Summer and Fall Career and College Promise program for high school students
WHAT: Guilford Technical Community College will present two more information sessions about its Career and College Promise program for high school students at the Percy Sears Applied Technology Auditorium on the GTCC Jamestown Campus Feb. 1 and Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.
Career and College Promise offers North Carolina high school students the chance to earn college credits at a community college campus. The program is tuition-free for high school juniors and seniors. Students must have a cumulative unweighted GPA of 2.8.
The presentation will provide information about the dual enrollment program for high school students along with information about the admissions process and qualifications for the program.
The Career and College Promise program is currently accepting applications for the summer and fall 2022 semesters.
Students and parents are invited to attend the free, hour-long event.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 1
6 – 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 10
6 – 7 p.m.
WHERE: GTCC Jamestown Campus
Percy Sears Applied Technology Building
601 East Main St.
Jamestown, N.C.
