Guilford Technical Community College will present an information session about its Career and College Promise Program for high school students at the Koury Hospitality Careers Center Auditorium on the GTCC Jamestown Campus Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
Career and College Promise offers North Carolina high school students the chance to earn college credits at a community college campus. The program is tuition-free for high school juniors and seniors. Students must have a cumulative unweighted GPA of 2.8.
The presentation will provide information about the dual enrollment program for high school students along with information about the admissions process and qualifications for the program.
The Career and College Promise program is currently accepting applications for the spring 2022 semester.
Students and parents are invited to attend the free, hour-long event.
WHEN: Tuesday, September 28
6 – 7 p.m.
WHERE: GTCC Jamestown Campus
Koury Hospitality Careers Center
601 East Main St.
Jamestown, NC
MORE: For more information, visit gtcc.edu/ccp.
