JAMESTOWN, N.C. (July 16, 2020) – Guilford Technical Community College has outlined its plan to serve students for the Fall 2020 semester. The college will offer instruction in a variety of formats – in-person and online – to best serve student needs and meet the requirements for social distancing and protective practices. Fall semester at GTCC begins August 17.
“GTCC is taking a measured approach to re-opening while ensuring the appropriate safeguards are in place to maximize the safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” said GTCC President Dr. Anthony J. Clarke. “Our students look to us to help them achieve their academic and career goals. We are here to serve our students and prepare them to enter critical jobs in our local economy.”
For the fall term, GTCC will hold in-person instruction on campus with social distancing in place. The college will use primary and secondary classroom formats to maintain proper distancing for face-to-face sessions. Hybrid and blended classes will also be offered to reduce the number of days and hours that students are required to be on campus. Additionally, the college has increased its offering of 100% online courses to meet the needs of students who prefer remote learning.
The college will continue to offer lab classes on campus for select programs. GTCC will utilize temperature checks and health screenings for labs where students cannot meet the required learning outcomes while maintaining social distancing requirements. Workforce and Continuing Education classes will be offered on campus and also follow social distancing guidelines.
Following Thanksgiving break (November 26-27) the college will move all lecture instruction and final examinations online. Labs will continue on campus with appropriate social distancing and protective practices, e.g., temperature checks and health screenings. Workforce and Continuing Education classes will be moved online where feasible.
Registration for Fall 2020 is underway. New and returning students can begin the registration process here. The deadline to register for classes is August 13. A complete overview of GTCC’s Fall 2020 plan can be found at www.gtcc.edu/gtcc-built-for/gtcc-built-for-times-like-these.php.
GTCC has adopted the latest guidance from state and local health authorities to ensure the safety of students, faculty, staff, and visitors to its campuses. These protocols include wearing masks, practicing social distancing measures, encouraging hand washing, increasing the number of hand sanitizer stations, and cleaning of high-touch areas.
A recent decision by the National Junior College Athletic Association has also impacted GTCC’s 2020-2021 volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball seasons. The NJCAA has ordered close-contact fall sports to be moved to spring semester. The college is following this guidance.
Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves nearly 35,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at www.gtcc.edu.
