JAMESTOWN, N.C. (March 10, 2021) – The American Academy of Chefs (AAC) has selected a member of Guilford Technical Community College’s culinary technology program to receive its highest honor.
Al Romano, a culinary technology instructor at GTCC for more than 20 years, has been named the winner of the AAC Sharing Culinary Traditions Award, given annually to an academy fellow who has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the education of future culinarians.
Giving back has been the mantra of Romano’s culinary career. Whether it was as the head of food services of a hospital or executive chef at a country club or cooking at a landmark New York City restaurant or teaching in the GTCC culinary program, he’s always found a way to help others.
Romano says during his tenure at GTCC he has worked hard to be innovative and help students remained engaged. The result has been rewarding for students and teachers.
That innovative attitude was in the spotlight a year ago when GTCC was forced to move all instruction online because of COVID-19. Romano was forced to figure a way to teach culinary classes remotely, classes that normally involved intensive amounts of hands-on work. He showed them how to improvise, adapt and overcome obstacles in the kitchen and every day life.
Putting his years of TV experience giving cooking tips to work, Romano created videos for his students to demonstrate the same techniques they would have learned and practiced in class. For his efforts, Romano was presented GTCC’s 2020 Teaching Innovation Award by the Board of Trustees.
“I enjoy what I do. I try to mentor young students. Every year I get a different group of students. Most are so passionate,” said Romano, a native New Yorker, born in the Bronx. "I tell them my story. I wasn’t a rich kid, I didn’t have a lot of the cool stuff the other kids had…. but I had a great childhood! I tell them it’s not about what you don’t have but what you do have.”
Romano will receive the Sharing Culinary Traditions Award at the AAC National Convention in Orlando later this year.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the third largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves nearly 35,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at www.gtcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.