2021 and 2020 Students have the option to attend an in-person ceremony May 13
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (March 31, 2021) – Guilford Technical Community College will host its Spring 2021 commencement Thursday, May 13 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
In order to maintain safe social distancing, GTCC will offer two graduation times with each graduate having the opportunity to register for up to four guest tickets. In addition, each ceremony will be livestreamed.
The 11 a.m. ceremony (with doors opening at 10 a.m.) will be for students graduating with degrees in:
- Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)
- Human Services and Public Safety
- Health Sciences
- Aviation
The 3 p.m. ceremony (with doors opening at 2 p.m.) will be for students graduating with degrees in:
- Humanities and Social Science
- Instrumentation and Control Systems Engineering Technology (ICET)
- Business, Creative and Performing Arts
“Our graduates and their families and friends have expressed the desire to come together, safely and socially distanced, to celebrate this monumental moment,” said Dr. Anthony Clarke, president of GTCC.
“The past year has been challenging for our students and staff and we’re excited to safely provide an opportunity for graduates from both 2021 and 2020 to walk across the stage to receive their degree in person.”
All graduates and their families will be required to wear facemasks and will be social distanced within the coliseum. The deadline for students to register for their four guest tickets is Friday, April 16.
For more information on the 2021 GTCC Spring Commencement visit, gtcc.edu.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the third largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves nearly 35,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at gtcc.edu.
