GTCC adds additional information session for Career And College Promise Program
Guilford Technical Community College will present two additional information sessions about its Career and College Promise Program for high school students at the Koury Hospitality Careers Center on the GTCC Jamestown Campus Tuesday, March 21 at 6 p.m.
Career and College Promise offers North Carolina high school students the chance to earn college credits at a community college campus. The program is tuition-free for high school juniors and seniors. Students must have a cumulative unweighted GPA of 2.8.
The presentation will provide information about the dual enrollment program for high school students along with information about the admissions process and qualifications for the program.
GTCC offers two Career and College Promise Pathways, College Transfer and Career/Technical Education Pathways.
Within the College Transfer Pathways students can earn credits toward an associate degree in arts, science, fine arts, teacher education, engineering, or nursing with college credit transferable to all UNC System institutions and many of North Carolina’s private colleges and universities.
The Career/Technical Education Pathway offers over 50 certificate and diploma programs including fire protection technology, criminal justice, culinary arts, medical office administration, early childhood education, aviation, welding, and more.
The presentation will provide information about the dual enrollment program for high school students along with information about the admissions process and qualifications for the program.
The Career and College Promise program is currently accepting applications for the Summer and Fall 2023 semesters.
Guilford County students and parents are invited to attend the free, hour-long event.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 21
6 – 7 p.m.
WHERE: GTCC Jamestown Campus
Koury Hospitality Careers Center Auditorium
621 East Main St.
Jamestown, N.C.
MORE: For more information, visit gtcc.edu/ccp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.