GSC Summer Camp Registration Opens Feb. 25 for Members; March 2 for Non-Members
GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) opens registration for its popular summer camps to GSC members on February 25, 2022 and to non-members on March 2. GSC Summer Camps are for children ages 4 to 12 and students can build robots, meet an animal up close, explore fun spaces, think like a spy, taste yummy science and get icky and sticky. Rising 9th-12th graders are also invited to participate in a week of field-based study designed specifically for teens with the Duke Energy Aquatic Ecosystems Workshop. Registration is available online at greensboroscience.org.
Courtenay Vass, Community Programs Manager for the GSC, said, "Our summer camps are a great way for students to engage in fun-filled, hands-on science with other students in an environment where safety is a top priority. Whether you have a budding biologist, creative chemist, animal enthusiast or a robotics fanatic in your family, the GSC offers science camps for all ages and interests. Join us as we explore the wonderful world of science!"
Vass says the health and safety of staff and students is the GSC’s top priority. Education staff have a health check daily and students will be asked a series of health questions at drop-off.
Healthy hand hygiene is a priority in classes for all staff and students. Reduced class numbers allows students to be spaced 3 to 6 feet apart when seated and allows staff to provide each robotics student a dedicated laptop and table. Based on current guidelines, GSC officials are planning for a mask-optional policy for campers.
Registration is available on a first come, first served basis. Camps traditionally fill up quickly, so early registration is suggested. More information including the complete camp schedule can be found online at www.greensboroscience.org/learn/summer-camps.
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
