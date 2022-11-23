GSC Announces New Traveling Exhibit: Cats & Dogs
GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is excited to announce a new traveling exhibit.
Cats & Dogs, designed by La Cite in Paris, offers a sensory and interactive journey largely devoted to games and simulations. There is nothing better than putting yourself in an animal’s place in order to understand them better and decode their behavior. The exhibition is arranged to take visitors on a fun, sensory and interactive journey. Using colors, materials and selected furnishings, different scenes are created, consisting of distinct environments that let visitors experience each universe.
In their skin. This is an active space where visitors compare their own physical skills to those of the animals, such as speed, agility, capacity to jump. They discover the different range of canine and feline body shape types and observe their characteristics.
In their heads. Plunged into a space decorated to put us on a level with the animals, visitors are invited to look, listen and feel like a dog or cat, with unusual immersive experiments. Understand how they communicate, interpret their emotions and decrypt their behavior.
In our society. Dogs and cats fill our homes, our streets and even our culture. This section shows visitors the nature of our relationship with these animals over time, and the important role they play today in our society.
Cats & Dogs will run from December 1, 2022 - May 7, 2023. GSC members can enjoy a special sneak peek on December 1 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and the exhibit opens to the public at 12 p.m. on December 1. Admission to Cats & Dogs is included with a general admission ticket or membership to the GSC.
Members of the media working on assignment are invited to take photos and video on Tuesday, November 29 or Thursday, December 1 and are asked to reach out to the GSC’s Marketing Department at rrobinson@greensboroscience.org or by calling (336) 288-3769 x1305 to confirm your attendance.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, FLYWAY Zipline at BPD and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
