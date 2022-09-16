GROW Residency with Poet Nich Graham Begins September 26
GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2022) – Artist and poet Nich Graham will be in residence at the Greensboro Residency for Original Works (GROW) September 26 to October 23. Graham will use the principles of permaculture – an approach to land management that adopts arrangements observed in natural ecosystems – as prompts and inspiration for developing original poetry. Additionally, they will host workshops which will include poetry development sessions, block printing instruction, and an open mic event.
All events are free and registration is not required. GROW is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To learn more about the residency, visit CreativeGreensboro.com.
Workshop Schedule:
Interactive Spaces, Poetic Observations
Saturday, October 1, Two Sessions Available: 10 am to 1 pm and 1-4 pm
How to use permaculture principles as guidelines for impromptu poetry.
First Friday
Friday, October 7, 6-9 pm
Come try writing impromptu poetry or on-the-spot spoken word.
Designing Self-Us Regulations
Saturday, October 8, Two Sessions Available: 10 am to 1 pm and 1-4 pm
Editing poetry and finding visual translations.
Improvisational Symbols
Saturday, October 15, Two Sessions Available: 10 am to 1 pm and 1-4 pm
Practice reciting poetry and learning about block printing.
Open Mic
Saturday, October 22, 12-3 pm
Bring your work to share for this open mic. Try block printing while you are here.
About the Artist
Graham is a self-taught artist who has used graffiti, music, film photography, spoken word, poetry, and illustration to bridge ideas into physical manifestations. Without formal training in art, they experiment with different mediums to articulate, process, and inspire. They currently focus on both poetry and print-making. Graham has self-published three books of poetry and completed internships at The Sanctuary in Arcata, CA. Locally, Graham has also served as an intern and employee at the Elsewhere Museum. In addition to permaculture and poetry, Graham has significant experience in gardening, farming, and food justice. See more of their work at www.troubadirt.org.
About GROW
GROW is a flexible creative space located at the Greensboro Cultural Center and managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture. Compensated residencies of up to eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming that is offered to the public free of charge. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
