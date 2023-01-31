GREENSBORO WINS GOLDEN TICKET WITH GREENSBORO DAY SCHOOL STUDENTS’ PRODUCTION OF ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA JR.
Students to Present Magical Musical Based on the Award-Winning Book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl
Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 25 at 6:30 p.m.
GREENSBORO, NC – Greensboro Day School middle school students will transport the city of Greensboro to a “world of pure imagination” with their production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR., a musical based on Roald Dahl’s timeless children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, on Thursday, February 23 - Sunday, February 26.
In Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR., a world-famous reclusive candy man named Willy Wonka announces that he will offer the tour of the lifetime through his secret chocolate factory to five children who find a golden ticket in one of his world-famous candy bars. Against all odds, an impoverished but sweet-natured boy named Charlie Bucket wins a golden ticket. He and his fellow tour members — the spoiled-rotten Veruca Salt, gluttonous Augustus Gloop, gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde and television junkie Mike Teavee — spend a day traveling with the mysterious and marvelous Willy Wonka and his crew of Oompa Loompas through the fantastical factory. The children encounter marvelous sights and tastes along the way, including giant nut-selecting squirrels, fizzy lifting drinks, Everlasting Gobstoppers, and a chocolate river. But each stop proves to be a test, as only one can go on to win the Wonka prize.
Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. is adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald. The show features lyrics and music by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, including beloved songs “The Candy Man,” “I Want It Now!”, and “Pure Imagination” from the classic film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
Greensboro will have its own tour of Willy Wonka’s secret factory when Greensboro Day School presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. on February 23–26 at 5401 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC. Tickets will be available at greensboroday.org/tickets beginning February 13, 2023.
Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY, (212) 541-4684, mtishows.com.
Greensboro Day School: Established in 1970, Greensboro Day School is an independent day school serving approximately 880 students age 2 through grade 12 in the Triad region of North Carolina. The school has a reputation for academic excellence, enrolls 28% students of color, and has a student-teacher ratio of 7:1. In 2022, the school awarded nearly $3 million in financial assistance. Greensboro Day School's mission is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.