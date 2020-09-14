A Community Convening at International Civil Rights Center & Museum Sept. 16
GREENSBORO, NC. On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 6:30- 9 PM more than a dozen Greensboro organizations -- including Greensboro Rising, NCCJ, and FaithAction -- are convening at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum (ICRCM) to make a united call for addressing racial inequality and injustice. The community-wide event, "NOW is the Time!", is a call to unity and action. The event will be broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live.
The convening is a collaboration between The International Civil Rights Center and Museum (ICRCM), Deftable, CoMetta, and AJOY Consulting. The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Greensboro Jaycees, NCCJ, and Bank of America are among the event sponsors.
The theme Now is the Time is drawn from Martin Luther King Jr’s I Have a Dream speech. More than 50 years ago, Dr. King called for action: “Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice. Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.” Dr. King’s call, however, represents a dream that is yet to be realized. This is also reflective of the prevailing state of inequality in Greensboro.
Greensboro helped birth the civil rights movement with the sit-ins. Yet, Greensboro is marked by pervasive inequality and racial injustice as acknowledged in a number of polls of citizens conducted by CoMetta (https://cometta.co/regenesis-greensboro) and the United Way of Greater Greensboro. The organizers of Now is the Time believe it is now truly time for us to forge a bold vision that addresses this gap through united action that collectively creates an equitable and thriving community.
The following four pillars serve as the basis for this event:
1. Building Vision: Coalesce a shared vision for an inclusive, thriving future for Greensboro
2. Generating Energy: Build positive energy and hope for change -- we can make this happen, together
3. Mobilizing Action: Enlist people to engage and support effort -- funding, action, advocacy
4. Following Up: Proceedwith strategic and tactical urgency
There will be a series of four panel discussions, each about 20 minutes in length, facilitated by Zitty Nxumalo of Deftable:
1. Advocacy
2. Equity
3. Social Support
4. Community Leadership
There will be music and poetry performances in between panels. We will also feature a video compilation of diverse Greensboro citizens speaking about their vision for the future of Greensboro. We intend for this event to accent the positive efforts by multiple community-based organizations and individuals, and be a powerful, unifying experience for our city!
Zitty Nxumalo states, “This event is about highlighting those in the Greensboro community who are showing their commitment to change through their actions. Some have limited resources to expand that work, so we want to shine a light on their efforts to solicit financial support from citizens and civic/foundation leaders who care."
Other participating organizations/individuals include Rev. Nelson Johnson (Beloved Community Center), Goldie Wells (Greensboro City Council - District 1), Michael Robinson (NCCJ), Damien and Damien "The Dames" (One Family One Direction), Sheena Beasley (The Almond Connection), Casey Thomas (Guilford for All), and Brandon D (We the People International) and Greensboro’s Mayor Nancy Vaughan. Also invited are other city and civic leaders.
Facebook Link:
https://www.facebook.com/events/s/now-is-the-time/1628746240618621/?ti=icl
Zoom Link: https://bit.ly/33gNzq8
Meeting code: 8702128892
Passcode: 0916
