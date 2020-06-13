Hernandez will use award money to attend Guilford Technical Community College
RALEIGH, NC (6/11/20)—Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) proudly congratulates, Oscar Hernandez who is the recipient of an LGFCU Scholarship Award.
Hernandez will use the scholarship to study at Guilford Technical Community College and is one of 120 deserving high school seniors and post-secondary students that will receive the funds to apply toward their education at the university, community or technical college of their choice.
“This is the 22st consecutive year we have offered this scholarship,” said LGFCU CEO Maurice Smith. “It’s still a real pleasure to reward these fine adults for not only getting notable grades, but also for finding the determination to take active roles in their communities. We congratulate them and wish them luck in their studies and beyond.”
The LGFCU Scholarship Award recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities, as well as academic excellence by their having maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. For more information or to apply, call 919.755.0534 or visit www.lgfcu.org.
Local Government Federal Credit Union serves North Carolina’s local government employees, elected/appointed officials, volunteers and their families. The $2 billion federally chartered credit union is a cooperative of more than 330,000 members associated with various facets of local government in North Carolina’s 100 counties and 546 cities, towns and villages.
