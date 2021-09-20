GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) has announced registration dates for its popular Fall Class series

GSC members are eligible for enrollment beginning Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. The general public will have access beginning Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 9 a.m.

The GSC's Fall Classes are available in several formats - after-school, homeschool and pre-K - and are designed for ages 3-15. Class topics range from up-close animal encounters and the study of sound waves to the science of art and the creation of robotic animals.

Courtenay Vass, Community Programs Manager for the GSC, said, "Our fall camps are a great way for students to engage in fun-filled, hands-on science with other students in an environment where safety is a top priority. Whether it's Nature Tots for ages 3-4, Robotics for ages 5-9 or homeschool classes for ages 5-15, the GSC has science classes for all ages this fall."

Those interested in signing up are invited to visit the Fall Classes website for registration links, detailed class descriptions and the Fall Classes COVID-19 FAQs.

The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.

