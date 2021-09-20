GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) has announced registration dates for its popular Fall Class series.
GSC members are eligible for enrollment beginning Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. The general public will have access beginning Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 9 a.m.
The GSC's Fall Classes are available in several formats - after-school, homeschool and pre-K - and are designed for ages 3-15. Class topics range from up-close animal encounters and the study of sound waves to the science of art and the creation of robotic animals.
Courtenay Vass, Community Programs Manager for the GSC, said, "Our fall camps are a great way for students to engage in fun-filled, hands-on science with other students in an environment where safety is a top priority. Whether it's Nature Tots for ages 3-4, Robotics for ages 5-9 or homeschool classes for ages 5-15, the GSC has science classes for all ages this fall."
Those interested in signing up are invited to visit the Fall Classes website for registration links, detailed class descriptions and the Fall Classes COVID-19 FAQs.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
popular wire
Greensboro Science Center To Open Fall Class Registration
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Greensboro Science Center
- Gsc
- North Carolina A&t–north Carolina Central Rivalry
- Acc Women's Basketball Tournament
- North Carolina
- Www.greensboroscience.org
- American Alliance Of Museums
- Courtenay Vass
- Premier
- Community Programs Manager
- Greensboro
- Association Of Zoos And Aquariums
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- GRRA invites you to downtown Greensboro for a fun, interactive game to spend City Covid stimulus funds
- Fall Color Rambles return to Grandfather Mountain
- Missing Person Homicide Investigation
- ROCK ICONS KISS CELEBRATE MULTI-PLATINUM DESTROYER ALBUM
- Greensboro Science Center To Open Fall Class Registration
Most Popular
Articles
- Art Checks In, Again: Curated Art Hotel finds new home
- How Norm Macdonald Cured My Sinus Infection
- Refusing to stop recusing: GSO mayoral candidate Outling on ethics, transparency, and conflicts of interest
- Super spreader? Blue Ridge Rock Fest a 'significant risk' to community
- Y hosts dedication of McKone Community Room
- City Lake pool is getting a renovation
- JORDAN SURENKAMP NAMED HEAD COACH OF THE GREENSBORO SWARM
- The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Treasures Olga Kern, piano
- Destination Dan Vegas! Caesars, city officials reveal all on $500 million resort casino
- Al Capone’s Florida Home Heads For Wrecking Ball!
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
I would imagine that most wealthy nonagenarians spend their days relaxing at the beach or at…
- Updated
I’ve always had a strong affection for the Atlantic Coast Conference because we were both cr…
- Updated
Once upon a time, local TV stations were really committed to local programming, and I’m not …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.