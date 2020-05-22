GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is seeking the public’s help to name the two fishing cats born on Friday, April 3. A veterinary exam on Wednesday, May 20, confirmed the sex of the kittens - both are female. Individuals are invited to submit name suggestions by responding to the GSC’s posts on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
GSC staff will narrow down the suggestions to the top six before opening a public poll to select the final names.
Jessica Hoffman-Balder, VP of Animal Care and Welfare, says, "We are beyond excited to have a litter of two fishing cat girls! Of the 34 fishing cats housed in North American facilities, only 6 of them were reproductively viable females. Adding young girls to this population was crucial and these two new additions will play a tremendous role in the sustainability of these amazing cats."
The kittens are currently located behind the scenes and will remain there for another month or two. Keepers will wait until the animals are able to easily move around, get in and out of water, jump and climb before giving them access to the exhibit.
Click here for a live stream of the GSC's fishing cat kitten cam. Please note: the animals move around quite a bit, so check back if they are not visible initially.
The GSC will continue to update the public on the kittens’ progress on the organization’s social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. A follow-up press release will be sent once the kittens are available for photos and/or video.
Greensboro Science Center Seeks Names for Baby Fishing Cats
- By Erica Brown
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Reopen NC rally scheduled for Greensboro on Memorial Day
- Governor Cooper Highlights Innovative Safety Training Program for Restaurants, Other Businesses
- The Carroll Companies names Evan Stone as VP of Industrial Business Development
- City Returning to Regular Operating Hours on June 8
- High Point University Donates $251,700 for the United Way Campaign
- 12 Greensboro Nonprofits See Increased Funding from Lincoln
- GCS Elementary School Wins National Award
- Carrying Memorial Day in his heart
Most Popular
Articles
- Mayor wants to allow Greensboro restaurants to serve more customers outside
- City of Danville (VA) announces negotiations with Caesars Entertainment
- Mayor Vaughan explains why Greensboro has not yet mandated masks
- North Carolina’s Major Venues Team Up to Plan for Return of Concerts, Broadway, and Comedy Events
- 34th Annual Carolina Blues Festival partners with 2020 North Carolina Folk Festival
- High Point Pride 2020 canceled
- Kids Break the Bank for Cone Health Nurses
- Virginia Decriminalizes Marijuana
- ‘Supernatural meets natural’ art raises money for Winston-Salem makerspace
- As Key Indicators Remain Stable, North Carolina Moves to Safer At Home Phase 2
Images
Videos
Ronald Reagan used to say that the difference between a recession and a depression is that a…
Last week, this publication paid tribute to “Wonder Women of the Triad,” of which there are …
As I noted in last year’s Wonder Women of the Triad edition, I owe everything to the first t…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.